California Restricts Gagging For Employee Complaints

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 11:50 AM

California restricts gagging for employee complaints

San Francisco, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :A new law that will allow victims of workplace harassment or discrimination to speak freely, instead of being gagged by confidentiality clauses, has been signed into effect in California.

The "Silenced No More" act could have huge ramifications for global tech companies headquartered in the state -- which critics say too readily resort to Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) when faced with claims of troubling behavior from their staff.

Typically NDAs are imposed by companies as part of a financial settlement with an employee who has faced discrimination because of their race, gender or sexual orientation, for example.

Advocates say they allow the firm to address the complaint without airing their dirty laundry in public -- something no organization likes to do.

But commentators say it can allow bosses to cover things up, and to protect those responsible for the harassment.

"Too often, NDAs can be used to silence somebody," says Lauren Topelsohn, a lawyer who specializes in employment law.

"It buys silence ... and silence allows a perpetrator to commit the act again." The law, signed on Thursday by Governor Gavin Newsom, bans any NDA that prevents employees from speaking out about illegal acts committed in the workplace.

Primarily this means those relating to complaints that involve discrimination or harassment because of skin color, religion, disability, sex, gender identity, age or sexual orientation, among other protected criteria.

"Workers in California deserve better than being forced into agreements that protect perpetrators and continue to harm survivors and others around them in the workplace," said Connie Leyva, who authored the bill.

