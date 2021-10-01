UrduPoint.com

California Synagogue Shooter Gets Life Sentence

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 02:10 AM

California synagogue shooter gets life sentence

Los Angeles, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :A young man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, without the possibility of parole, for opening fire at a California synagogue in 2019, which left one person killed and three others injured.

John Earnest, 22, pleaded guilty for the attack on the Chabad Synagogue in Poway, near San Diego.

Earnest, a former nursing student, killed a 60-year-old woman, and injured three more people, including a child and the rabbi.

Several dozen of people were inside the synagogue at that time.

"I'm just trying to defend my nation from the Jewish people," Earnest said, according to court documents.

Earnest also pleaded guilty to setting a mosque on fire in March 2019, an act he described in a racist and anti-Semitic pamphlet posted online hours before the attack on the synagogue.

Earnest faced the death penalty, which, while still in force in California, has been suspended until further notice since 2006.

The attack on the last day of Passover celebrations, came exactly six months after an attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2018 that left 11 people dead.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Student Young Man Pittsburgh San Diego March Women 2018 2019 Mosque Jew From Court

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

2 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

2 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

3 hours ago
 Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

1 hour ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

1 hour ago
 Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Paki ..

Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Pakistan High Commission London

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.