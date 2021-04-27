UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California To Hold Recall Vote As Anti-governor Campaign Hits Goal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

California to hold recall vote as anti-governor campaign hits goal

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A Republican-backed petition to recall California's governor has achieved its goal of forcing a special election, which is set to be held later this year, officials said Monday.

The vote on Democratic governor Gavin Newsom's tenure will be only the second ever held in California, after the 2003 election that brought Arnold Schwarzenegger to power -- and the fourth in the nation's history.

As of Monday, "the requisite number of valid signatures has been reported to our office to initiate the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom," said California's Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

California, the most populous and wealthiest US state, allows voters to hold a referendum on replacing its governor if they can gather the signatures of 12 percent of previous voters.

The campaign to remove Newsom, fueled by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, has gained more than 1.

6 million verified signatures.

Unless significant numbers of those people rescind their signatures in the next 30 days, a vote will take place, likely by November.

Voters would be asked if Newsom should go, and who they want to replace him if he does.

Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete and Kardashian clan member Caitlyn Jenner is among those who have already thrown their hats into the ring.

In 2003, the election drew global attention as an eccentric field of 135 candidates ran including Schwarzenegger, a porn actress, and late Hustler publisher Larry Flynt.

But Newsom is considered unlikely to lose the recall vote, in a state that has swung even more heavily Democrat in the past two decades.

Related Topics

Election Governor Vote Arnold Schwarzenegger November Gold Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

7 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

8 hours ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

8 hours ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

7 hours ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

7 hours ago

US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Co ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.