UrduPoint.com

California Urges People To Flee Communities In Dixie Fire Path

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

California urges people to flee communities in Dixie fire path

San Francisco, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Officials in northern California on Wednesday warned residents of two communities in the path of the raging Dixie fire to evacuate immediately as high winds whipped the flames onwards.

Authorities issued the alerts to residents still in the communities of Greenville and Chester, as winds of up to 35 mph fanned the flames of the Dixie fire, the largest blaze in the state, which has grown so big that it generates its own weather system.

The Plumas Country Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation order late Tuesday for the 2,000 or so residents of Chester to flee the area.

"If you remained you should evacuate to the EAST, IMMEDIATLEY!" the sheriff's department announced Wednesday on Twitter.

"If you cannot evacuate and you are threatened by fire and can safely get there, take refuge at the Chester High school baseball field!" "If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!," the department said in a second warning on social media.

"If you remain, emergency responders may not be able to assist you."The Dixie Fire has been raging in the forests of northern California since mid-July, part of a climate crisis that has brought sweltering heat and an alarming drought.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Social Media Twitter Threatened Drought Greenville Chester May

Recent Stories

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

9 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

9 hours ago
 Govt decides to use technology to settle down elec ..

Govt decides to use technology to settle down electoral issues : Shibli Faraz

8 hours ago
 Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PN ..

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PNCA

8 hours ago
 People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led ..

People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led AJK government:

8 hours ago
 Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise As ..

Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise Assassination May Still Be at La ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.