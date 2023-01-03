UrduPoint.com

California Welcomes New Year's Day With Earthquake, Floods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

California welcomes New Year's Day with earthquake, floods

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Residents of the US state of California welcomed New Year's Day with panic due to an earthquake and flood disaster. According to the US Geological Survey, on Sunday a 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook the city of Rio Dell, Humboldt County.

Many houses in the city were damaged due to the earthquake, while half of the residents were cut off from power and 30% were without water, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. On Dec. 20, Rio Dell also saw a magnitude-6.4 earthquake that killed two people and caused widespread damage.

Flooding also continued to wreak havoc in parts of the Golden State.

Two people were reported dead due to floods caused by storms over the weekend. In the capital Sacramento, flooding left dozens of cars and homes underwater and thousands without power.

Emergency teams in Sacramento also airlifted many stranded residents to safe areas by helicopter. Nearly 235,000 homes and businesses were left without power in California and neighboring Nevada, where rains were intense, multiple news outlets reported.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake Flood Water Sacramento Sunday Gold From Rains

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

15 minutes ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

3 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

4 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

4 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.