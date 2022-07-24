California wildfire grows as US bakes in record heat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :A fierce California wildfire expanded overnight into Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations, as millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat with already record-setting temperatures due to climb even further.

More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday in California near Yosemite National Park, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said in a report.

But two days after it began the blaze had already consumed more than 14,200 acres and remained zero percent contained, the report said, adding that heat combined with low humidity would "hamper" efforts Sunday.

"Extreme drought conditions have lead to critical fuel moisture levels," according CAL FIRE's report.

Described as "explosive" by officials, the blaze has left ashes, gutted vehicles and twisted remains of properties in its wake, as emergency personnel worked to evacuate residents and protect structures in its path.

It has already destroyed 10 properties and damaged five others, with thousands more threatened.

More than 6,000 people had been evacuated, said Hector Vasquez, a CAL FIRE official.

"There's personnel showing up from various departments all over the state to help control this fire," Vasquez told AFP, saying the situation remained "really challenging."California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County, citing "conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property."In recent years, California and other parts of the western United States have been ravaged by huge and fast-moving wildfires, driven by years of drought and a warming climate.