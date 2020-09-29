UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Wildfires Burn 3.75 Mln Acres With 26 Fatalities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

California wildfires burn 3.75 mln acres with 26 fatalities

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Wildfires in California have burned more than 3.75 million acres (15,175 square km) of land this year with 26 fatalities as of Monday, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

More than 66,000 people were under evacuation orders from several fast-growing new wildfires by Monday afternoon, about 54,000 of them due to Glass and Shady fires in Napa and Sonoma counties, according to California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

The Glass Fire, the largest currently burning in the Bay Area, swelled to 36,236 acres (147 square km) with zero containment by Monday evening, according to updates by the Cal Fire.

The Zogg Fire, starting on Sunday in Shasta County, exploded to 31,237 acres (126 square km) Monday and remained uncontained with three fatalities and 146 structures destroyed, according to Cal Fire unit's tweet.

The state-largest-ever fire, August Complex, has expanded to 902,463 acres (3,652 square km) with 45 percent contained as of Monday afternoon. The 306,135-acre (1,239 square km) North Complex was 78 percent contained.

A red flag warning was in effect on Monday for much of northern California as hot and dry conditions continued through the day, the Cal Fire said.

Due to the ongoing evacuations and threatening wildfires, Santa Rosa City Schools said that it would cancel all online classes Tuesday and Wednesday.

Related Topics

Fire Governor Santa Rosa August Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

Pak Army’s sepoy, teenager martyred in Indian fi ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.61 a barrel M ..

41 minutes ago

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

41 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

41 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

58 minutes ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.