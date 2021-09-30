UrduPoint.com

California's Economy Recovers From COVID-19 Slowly: Research

Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

California's economy recovers from COVID-19 slowly: research

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Forecast about California's economy was still shadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest report from the UCLA Anderson school of Management said Thursday.

"In June, it was noted that the COVID-19 pandemic continued to cast a shadow over the California forecast. Three months later, the shadow persists," read the report released by the UCLA every three months.

California's unemployment rate had been stubbornly high at 7.5 percent in August, which was the second highest in the nation, only behind Nevada, according to the report.

The unemployment rate of the United States in August was 5.2 percent.

One reason was that California relied most on tourism and hospitality industries, which continued to be hurt by a combination of closed or restricted venues and virtually no international tourists, the report said.

