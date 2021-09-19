UrduPoint.com

California's Job Growth In August Triples National Rate

California's job growth in August triples national rate

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:California, the most populous state in the United States, in August added jobs at three times the rate of the nation, and business insiders contributed the result to the state's more strict public health measures amid the nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections.

According to the employment data for August 2021 released Sunday by the California Employment Development Department (EDD), the Golden State's unemployment rate decreased to 7.5 percent in August as the state's employers gained 104,300 non-farm payroll jobs.

California's gain of nonfarm jobs last month accounted for 44 percent of the nation's 235,000 overall jobs gain during the same period, the latest report of EDD showed, highlighting the state's monthly job growth tripled the national pace.

As of August, California had recovered 62 percent of the 2.7 million jobs it lost in March and April 2020, when the pandemic started, the report said, adding the sector of professional and business services performed well as its professional, scientific and technical services subsector had regained all jobs it had lost in the pandemic.

Taner Osman, research manager at Los Angeles consultancy Beacon Economics, was quoted by the Los Angeles Times as saying that since in August "two major head winds for the state's economy," including the declining spread of COVID-19 cases and the reopening of schools, had eased, the state's job growth could continue.

"This paves the way for strong job gains through the end of this year," he said.

