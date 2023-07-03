Call for anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :France's mayors called on the public and elected officials on Monday to hold rallies opposing nearly a week of violent protests, even as the first signs emerged that the unrest was beginning to ease.

The government has battled riots and looting since 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday, reviving longstanding accusations of racism against the French police force.

During a sixth consecutive night of rioting, a fireman died while seeking to douse burning vehicles north of Paris but there was no immediate indication of a connection with the violent protests, the interior ministry said.

The call for a "mobilization of citizens for a return to republican order" came after the home of the mayor of a Paris suburb was rammed with a flaming car, prompting widespread outrage.

In a statement, an association of the country's mayors noted that areas "everywhere in France are the scene of serious unrest, which targets republican symbols with extreme violence".

Seeking to quell what has become one of the biggest challenges to President Emmanuel Macron since he took office in 2017, the interior ministry again deployed 45,000 police and gendarmes nationwide overnight Sunday to Monday, the same figure as the previous two nights.

Overnight 157 people were arrested in relation to the unrest nationwide, according to the interior ministry -- a fraction of the number taken into custody the night before. Three police officers were also wounded.