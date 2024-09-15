Call for sustainable policies to resolve water contamination issues

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Untreated industrial effluent and solid waste, use of pesticides and chemicals and absence of water reservoirs have been continuously contamination groundwater over decades making it harmful for human health and exerting an extra burden on our health budget.

Although different governments executed projects for clean drinking water by installing water filtration plants in different cities and towns yet their proper functioning, cleanliness and hygiene had been a burning question.

South Punjab, often characterized by its underdevelopment and socio-economic challenges, also faces this critical issue as majority of people in the region not having access to portable water. Housing 34.7 million people as per South Punjab secretariat record, its 23 percent population live in urban areas and out of a total population around 10 percent have access to clean drinking water.

Then there is an issue of maintaining and ensuring proper functioning of filtration plants, meant to be the Primary source of clean water for local population as it helps prevent diseases like hepatitis, cholera, dysentery, typhoid and other diseases.

As safe drinking water supports community development by reducing burden of medical bills and is essential for hygiene and sanitation, the role of filtration plants in provision of safe water is of utmost importance.

According to concerned officials, there are over 150 filtration plants in Multan city as the government alongside various philanthropists has installed these filtration plants to meet clean water needs of residents and keeps vigil on their maintenance and proper functioning.

But many of citizens are seen often complaining about their efficient functioning, on time filters replacement, cleanliness and hygiene issues and in some cases their going out of order for months.

“There are issues like improper maintenance, insufficient funding and lack of accountability and clear enforceable maintenance protocol,” said Salman Amjid, a resident of Shujabad Chowk. “Then there is also an issue that communities do not fully benefit from these plants. In many areas, these plants exist but people are not effectively utilizing them.”

It is commonly seen in our society that people often shy away from taking responsibility of community welfare projects. They can vocally criticize the governments and authorities for not providing basic amenities but once any welfare project is executed they take it as granted usually failing to dispense their duties.

“This lack of ownership is a barrier to proper functioning of these facilities. Without community engagement and a sense of responsibility, such facilities fall in despair,” remarked Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Vehari. “Filtration plant installed at Pipli village of tehsil Vehari could not be activated due to lack of local community’s participation.

People in the village are poor and could not afford electricity bill for functioning of the plant.”

Contrary, at some places the same plants are properly functioning where people share financial burden for their better health. As electricity bill for running these plants and their maintenance are the major issues, the community members have appealed not to charge taxes in bills of filtration plants.

In many cases the communities cannot afford these bills except that some philanthropist or affluent of the area take this responsibility. But, this may not happen everywhere and the burden of costs often falls on local residents. Consequently, many plants are either shut down or operate sporadically, failing to provide continuous supply of clean water to people.

Meanwhile, Chairperson Chief Minister’s Directorate for Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM) Brig Retd Babar Ala Uddin claimed that Water and Sanitation Authority was properly maintaining plants.

“We regularly monitor their functioning, ensure timely replacement of filters and cleanliness at this plants sites,” Ala Uddin said. “We also take measures to improve plants working where and when needed across our jurisdiction of action.”

However, he said making any project successful and efficiently working is a shared responsibility of the authorities and the communities. “Obviously the governments or authorities execute such projects for communities’ welfare. As we do our bit therefore, the communities must also play their role in making these projects sustainable.”

In this situation some citizens have demanded a structured maintenance program, funded and overseen by the government to ensure that all filtration plants are regularly serviced. The program should include timely replacement of filters, routine checks on water quality and immediate repairs of any damaged components. Regular monitoring and reporting should also be made mandatory, with a clear accountability mechanism to ensure that maintenance is not neglected.

As contaminated water whether it is ground or surface water, results in common and chronic diseases, the installation of new filtration plants and proper maintenance of already installed facilities, need an urgent intervention of the government departments, philanthropists and the local communities.

Since, it is a shared responsibility there is also need for raising awareness among masses and educate them about their responsibilities they owe for sustenance of such projects. Installation of these plants is a positive step but a comprehensive policy was required for plants sustenance, proper and on-time maintenance, community ownership and affordability to ensure provision of clean drinking water to citizens across the board.

