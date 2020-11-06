UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Calligraphy Workshop Ism-e-Muhammad Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Calligraphy workshop Ism-e-Muhammad concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :A calligraphy workshop, titled Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH)' concluded here at Alhamra Art Gallery on Friday.

The five-day long workshop was organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in collaboration with the Calligraphers Association of Pakistan, Akasha Calligraphy Foundation, Topical Quran Foundation and Aiwan-e-Ilm-o-Fun to celebrate the holy month of Rabiul Awwal.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the workshop.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that calligraphy was the most respected and fundamental form of Islamic art.

Rai said that calligraphy was used to convey and preach Islamic ideas, adding that "It's often recognised as the most glorious component of Islamic art".

She said that Alhamra was determined to make this workshop a regular feature to promote this art.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore All From

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan supports the strengthening of economi ..

16 minutes ago

Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation w ..

17 minutes ago

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governm ..

17 minutes ago

PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by i ..

42 minutes ago

Emirates Group Security’s X-ray training certifi ..

53 minutes ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.