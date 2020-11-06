Calligraphy workshop Ism-e-Muhammad concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :A calligraphy workshop, titled Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH)' concluded here at Alhamra Art Gallery on Friday.

The five-day long workshop was organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in collaboration with the Calligraphers Association of Pakistan, Akasha Calligraphy Foundation, Topical Quran Foundation and Aiwan-e-Ilm-o-Fun to celebrate the holy month of Rabiul Awwal.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the workshop.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that calligraphy was the most respected and fundamental form of Islamic art.

Rai said that calligraphy was used to convey and preach Islamic ideas, adding that "It's often recognised as the most glorious component of Islamic art".

She said that Alhamra was determined to make this workshop a regular feature to promote this art.