Calls For Haiti Intervention Mount, But No One Wants To Lead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 11:10 AM

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Haunted by previous failures in Haiti and worried about getting stuck in a deadly quagmire, the international community is reluctant to answer a UN call for a special intervention force, experts say.

"There is a strong case for deploying an international force to Haiti, but it could be a very risky mission," said Richard Gowan, an analyst at the International Crisis Group.

"The gangs are well-armed and there is no clear exit strategy if a mission does deploy," he told AFP.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, relaying a request from Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, began calling in October 2022 for an international, non-UN deployment to help support police who have been overwhelmed by gangs.

Months later, in mid-July, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution urging the international community "to provide security support to the Haitian National Police," including through "the deployment of a specialized force," but stopped there.

But while countries like Kenya and Jamaica have said they would consider staffing such a mission, no one has stepped up to lead it.

