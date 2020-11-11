New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :India captain Virat Kohli is facing calls to hand over some of his leadership duties to Rohit Sharma after another missed opportunity in the Indian Premier League.

Sharma led the Mumbai Indians Tuesday to a fifth IPL title -- something that has eluded Kohli in the 13 editions of the tournament -- prompting calls for him to take over the captaincy of the national T20 side.

India leave for Australia this week to begin a two-week coronavirus quarantine before playing three T20s, three one-day internationals and four Tests.

Following the IPL final, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan said Sharma should take over as the national T20 captain.

"Rohit has won five IPL titles; he is the most successful captain in the history of the tournament," Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo.