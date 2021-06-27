UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Calvert-Lewin Backs Kane To Come Good Against Germany

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Calvert-Lewin backs Kane to come good against Germany

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has backed his captain Harry Kane's "undeniable quality" to shine through at Euro 2020 despite a sluggish start to the tournament.

Kane has not scored and had just one shot on target in three games so far ahead of Tuesday's huge last-16 clash with Germany.

Everton's Calvert-Lewin has been given only one minute on the field despite Kane's struggles, but insisted he is happy to play a supporting role.

"You know he's got undeniable quality and I think he leads the line, he's the captain, so he's probably the first person people look at to kind of criticise," said Calvert-Lewin on Saturday.

"He's done it consistently for a few seasons now so I've got no doubt that he'll perform on the big stage." England have not conceded a goal, but their two goals scored was the lowest by a side to ever top a group at the European Championship.

"I think from a creative perspective there's a lot more to come from us," added Calvert-Lewin, who was part of England's Under-20 World Cup winning side in 2017.

"I think first and foremost in tournament football it's important that you don't concede goals because more often than not the margins are quite small so I think that keeping a clean sheet is very important." Kane won the Golden Boot as England finished fourth at the World Cup three years ago.

But five of his six goals game in the first two games in Russia as he faded in the latter stages.

Despite looking jaded in the group stage, the Tottenham striker believes he is in much better shape for the knockout phase than at the World Cup.

"Going into Tuesday night, physically, I'm in the best shape of the tournament so far, and that's what I kind of wanted going into this," Kane said on Friday.

"I felt maybe in Russia I started on fire, scored loads of goals, then maybe didn't have my best performances in the most important games, the quarters and the semi-finals.

"So coming into this, physically, I wanted to make sure I was peaking at the right time."

Related Topics

Football Fire World Russia Germany Euro 2017 2020 Gold From Best Top Tottenham Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations ..

14 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 71 more positive corona cases

14 minutes ago

Pakistan's soil not be used against Afghanistan: S ..

14 minutes ago

Medvedev wins first grass court title in timely Wi ..

39 minutes ago

Calvert-Lewin backs Kane to come good against Germ ..

39 minutes ago

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after Cov ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.