Cambodia Announces Humanitarian Aid For Quake-hit Türkiye

Published February 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ANKARA, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Cambodia on Wednesday announced $100,000 in humanitarian aid for Türkiye following Monday's deadly earthquakes that claimed more than 7,000 lives.

In a statement, the Royal Government of Cambodia extended condolences to the government and people of Türkiye, especially the bereaved families, and best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured and affected people.

Cambodia was shocked to learn the news of the tragic loss of thousands of lives and extensive damage caused by the earthquakes, according to the statement published on the government website.

In the spirit of close friendship, and solidarity with the government of Türkiye, the Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to make a humble contribution of $100,000 in humanitarian aid to assist the ongoing relief efforts, it added.

At least 7,108 people were killed and 40,910 others injured in Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country, according to the country's disaster agency.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

The tremors were also felt in neighboring Syria, inflicting widespread damage.

