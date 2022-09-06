UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Approves 123 Investment Projects In First 8 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Cambodia approves 123 investment projects in first 8 months

PHNOM PENH, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Cambodia approved 123 fixed-asset investment projects worth nearly 3.3 billion U.S. Dollars in the first eight months of 2022, according to the Council for the Development of Cambodia's report on Tuesday.

The approved projects during the January-August period included garment, footwear and travel goods factories, tire factory, hotels, hospitals, automobile assembly factory, electronic factory, and fruit processing and packaging factory, among others, the report said.

Lim Heng, vice-president of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, said the kingdom's successful control of the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA) are the key factors attracting investors.

Both RCEP and CCFTA entered into force in January 2022. "Cambodia has continued to attract a large amount of investment capital even during the pandemic. This truly reflects that the kingdom is a potential destination for both domestic and foreign investors, especially for the Chinese ones," he told Xinhua.

