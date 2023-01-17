Cambodia arrests five men for trafficking 19 kg narcotics: police

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Cambodia's anti-drug police have arrested a gang of five local men for allegedly trafficking illicit drugs, seizing over 19 kilograms of narcotics, the Anti-Drug Police Department (ADP) said in a news release on Tuesday.

The suspects, aged between 34 and 41 years old, were apprehended during raids on three locations in Kampong Speu and Banteay Meanchey provinces on Jan. 8 and 9 after a thorough investigation for months.

"A total of 19.15 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine was confiscated from them during the crackdowns," the ADP said, adding that the suspects have been sent to the Kampong Speu Provincial Court for prosecution.

The Southeast Asian country has no death sentence for a drug trafficker. Under its law, those found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be jailed for life.

According to the ADP, Cambodia nabbed 14,784 drug-related suspects, including 259 foreigners in 2022, seizing a total of 14.5 tons of narcotics.

Most of the seized drugs are ketamine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, and cathinone.