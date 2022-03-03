UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Attracts 4.35 Bln USD Investment In 2021: Gov't Report

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Cambodia attracts 4.35 bln USD investment in 2021: gov't report

PHNOM PENH, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) --:Cambodia attracted fixed-asset investment of 4.35 billion U.S. Dollars in 2021, according to a report from the Council for the Development of Cambodia on Thursday.

China remained the first largest foreign investor to the southeast Asian nation, accounting for 53.4 percent of the kingdom's total investment last year, the report said.

It added that Cambodia received 2.32 billion dollars of investment from China last year, up 67 percent from 1.39 billion dollars in the year before.

The United States and Singapore were the second and third biggest investors to the kingdom last year, with their investment amounting to 163 million dollars and 121 million dollars, respectively, the report showed.

Speaking of the surge in Chinese investment to Cambodia, Heng Sokkung, secretary of state and spokesman for the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, said the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership are the key factors encouraging more foreign investors, particularly the Chinese ones, to Cambodia.

