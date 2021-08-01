UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Adolescents With China's Sinovac Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Cambodia begins COVID-19 vaccination drive for adolescents with China's Sinovac vaccine

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :-- Cambodia on Sunday launched an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive for adolescents aged from 12 to 17, with China's Sinovac vaccine.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other senior leaders brought their grandchildren to get the jabs at an inoculation site in the Peace Palace in the capital Phnom Penh.

Speaking at a press conference at the launching event, Hun Sen said the Southeast Asian nation has about 2 million adolescents and called on all parents and legal guardians to take their children for the vaccination.

"The vaccination for children today is another important step to achieve herd immunity," he said. "The COVID-19 has seriously affected the development of human resources, and almost all of the countries have closed schools.

" Hun Sen said the vaccination for the adolescents will pave the way for the kingdom to reopen schools at least from the secondary schools upwards after being shut down since late February.

The prime minister said the right to life is the first priority and all tough measures taken by the government are to protect lives.

The country first launched an inoculation campaign for adults on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

As of July 31, some 7.3 million adults, or 73 percent of the 10 million targeted adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Hun Sen said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Immunity Phnom Penh Hun Cambodia SITE February July Sunday Event All From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

6 minutes ago
 Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

36 minutes ago
 100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflect ..

100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflects administrative, technical re ..

36 minutes ago
 Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews B ..

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant pro ..

36 minutes ago
 World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-power ..

World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-powered project to extract water fr ..

2 hours ago
 Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah re ..

Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah released back into natural habit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.