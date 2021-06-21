UrduPoint.com
Cambodia-China Expressway Cooperation Project Expected To Be Completed This Year: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Cambodia-China expressway cooperation project expected to be completed this year: minister

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Cambodian Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said Monday that the construction of the Chinese-invested Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway has gone full steam despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to be completed ahead of schedule.

Invested by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the 2-billion-U.S.

-dollar expressway will connect the capital city of Phnom Penh and the deep-sea port province of Preah Sihanouk in the country's southwestern part.

The construction of the expressway began in March 2019 and is expected to be completed in March 2023. It is believed that the firm will be able to finish the project by September 2022, Chanthol said, according to the live broadcast on the ministry's official Facebook page.

