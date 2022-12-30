Cambodia collects 6.1 bln USD in taxes this year: PM

Cambodia, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) (APP):The Cambodian government made 6.1 billion U.S. Dollars in revenue from tax and customs in 2022, an increase of 20 percent from 5.07 billion dollars in 2021, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said here on Friday.

The country has two institutions responsible for collecting taxes.

One is the General Department of Taxation (GDT), which focuses on interior taxes such as income tax, salary tax, value added tax, and property tax, and the other is the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE), which collects taxes on goods entering and leaving the country.

"The GDT earned 3.43 billion dollars this year, a 22 percent higher than the self-imposed annual target, while the GDCE collected 2.

67 billion dollars, a 4 percent higher than the target," he said during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of two national roads.

Besides, he said the Southeast Asian nation received around 2 million international tourists in 2022, earning about 60 million dollars from visa fees.

Hun Sen said the Cambodian economy has returned to normal after the kingdom has successfully controlled the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and fully reopened its border since November 2021.

According to a government forecast, Cambodia's economy is expected to grow by 5.4 percent in 2022 and 6.6 percent in 2023. The growth has mainly been driven by garment exports, construction and real estate, tourism and agriculture.