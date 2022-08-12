UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Committed To Cracking Down On Human Trafficking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Cambodia committed to cracking down on human trafficking

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Cambodia cracked down on human trafficking and sexual exploitation, dealing with 359 cases in 2021, a significant rise from only 155 cases in 2020, a senior official said on Friday.

Interior Ministry's Secretary of State Chou Bun Eng said that as the government was busy fighting against COVID-19, some criminals had tried to smuggle people across the border last year.

"The year of 2021 was the year that we had recorded the highest number of crackdowns on human trafficking cases," the official said during a press conference organized by the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit.

"This clearly reflects our relentless efforts to protect and save people from all forms of human trafficking," she added.

Chou Bun Eng, who is also the permanent vice-chair of the National Committee for Counter Trafficking, said that in 2021, there were 538 human trafficking suspects sent to court, as 1,577 victims were rescued.

She reiterated that the government is committed to eliminating all forms of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Related Topics

Cambodia Border Criminals 2020 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

43 minutes ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

50 minutes ago
 Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that ..

Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that you need

54 minutes ago
 Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with sp ..

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students c ..

1 hour ago
 PM's aide approaches LHC against PTI's gathering a ..

PM's aide approaches LHC against PTI's gathering at Lahore's Hockey Stadium

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.