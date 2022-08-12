Cambodia committed to cracking down on human trafficking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Cambodia cracked down on human trafficking and sexual exploitation, dealing with 359 cases in 2021, a significant rise from only 155 cases in 2020, a senior official said on Friday.

Interior Ministry's Secretary of State Chou Bun Eng said that as the government was busy fighting against COVID-19, some criminals had tried to smuggle people across the border last year.

"The year of 2021 was the year that we had recorded the highest number of crackdowns on human trafficking cases," the official said during a press conference organized by the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit.

"This clearly reflects our relentless efforts to protect and save people from all forms of human trafficking," she added.

Chou Bun Eng, who is also the permanent vice-chair of the National Committee for Counter Trafficking, said that in 2021, there were 538 human trafficking suspects sent to court, as 1,577 victims were rescued.

She reiterated that the government is committed to eliminating all forms of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.