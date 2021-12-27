UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Confirms 15 New Omicron Cases, 31 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:10 PM

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) --:Cambodia has recorded 15 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, bringing the total number of Omicron variant cases in the Southeast Asian country to 31.

All of the new Omicron infections were imported.

"Up to 15 new Omicron cases were detected today (Dec.

26), and all of the cases were imported, bringing the total Omicron cases in Cambodia to 31," Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said during a handover ceremony of 783,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine donated by Australia, held at the Phnom Penh international airport.

"All of the cases had been detected on passengers traveling to Cambodia through the Phnom Penh international airport and the Siem Reap international airport, and we are preventing it from spreading into the community," he added.

