Cambodia confirms 2nd human case of H5N1 avian flu

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) --:Cambodia's Ministry of Health (MoH) said on Friday that the kingdom detected the second human case of H5N1 avian influenza after an 11-year-old girl had recently died of the virus.

A 49-year-old man from southeastern Prey Veng province tested positive for the H5N1 virus by the National Institute of Public Health on Friday, the MoH said in a statement, adding that the man is the father of the 11-year-old girl, who died of the virus on Wednesday.

"The man has not developed any remarkable symptoms so far," the statement said, adding that samples have been taken from the man and 11 others for diagnosis on Thursday after they had direct contact with the deceased girl.

"This is the second human case of H5N1 avian influenza in February 2023 after the virus had not been found in human for nine years," the statement added.