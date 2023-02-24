UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Confirms 2nd Human Case Of H5N1 Avian Flu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Cambodia confirms 2nd human case of H5N1 avian flu

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) --:Cambodia's Ministry of Health (MoH) said on Friday that the kingdom detected the second human case of H5N1 avian influenza after an 11-year-old girl had recently died of the virus.

A 49-year-old man from southeastern Prey Veng province tested positive for the H5N1 virus by the National Institute of Public Health on Friday, the MoH said in a statement, adding that the man is the father of the 11-year-old girl, who died of the virus on Wednesday.

"The man has not developed any remarkable symptoms so far," the statement said, adding that samples have been taken from the man and 11 others for diagnosis on Thursday after they had direct contact with the deceased girl.

"This is the second human case of H5N1 avian influenza in February 2023 after the virus had not been found in human for nine years," the statement added.

Related Topics

Died Prey Veng Man February Influenza From

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian e ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian earthquake victims in UAE hospi ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after ..

Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after 20 years and sent home

36 minutes ago
 Unit 3 of Abu Dhabiâ€™s Barakah Nuclear Energy Pla ..

Unit 3 of Abu Dhabiâ€™s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant commences commercial operat ..

38 minutes ago
 UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmi ..

UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmir globally recognized disputed ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan to emerge out of current economic pressur ..

Pakistan to emerge out of current economic pressures: President

1 hour ago
 Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.