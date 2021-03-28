Cambodia confirms 86 more local COVID-19 cases, new death

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Cambodia on Sunday reported 86 new local COVID-19 cases and one new death, the country's Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Of the new infections, 25 were found in capital Phnom Penh.

According to the MoH, since the start of the pandemic in January last year, the Southeast Asian country has officially registered a total of 2,233 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 10 deaths and 1,166 recoveries. Enditem