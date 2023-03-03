UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Court Due To Give Verdict In Opposition Leader Treason Trial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Cambodia court due to give verdict in opposition leader treason trial

Phnom Penh, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :A Cambodian court is expected to give a verdict on Friday in the treason trial of top opposition leader Kem Sokha, in a case critics say is designed to bar him from politics as the country prepares for a July election.

Arrested in 2017 in a midnight swoop involving hundreds of security forces, Kem Sokha is accused of hatching a "secret plan" in collusion with foreign entities to topple the government of longtime ruler Hun Sen.

The 69-year-old joint founder of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) has long been a foe of Hun Sen -- one of the world's longest-serving leaders who critics say uses the courts to stifle opponents.

Kem Sokha -- who spent about a year in pre-trial prison and then lived under house arrest until November 2019 when his bail conditions were relaxed -- has repeatedly denied the charges against him.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted by the court in Phnom Penh.

His daughter Kem Monovithya said her father was keen to return to politics ahead of July's national poll.

"I hope he will be cleared to join the upcoming national election," she told AFP.

"He is resilient and an optimist. He's very eager to resume his political life to continue to contribute to the building of democracy and prosperity in Cambodia." Critics say Hun Sen -- Asia's longest-serving leader -- has wound back democratic freedoms and used the courts to stifle opponents, jailing scores of opposition activists and human rights defenders.

Kem Sokha's lawyer Chan Chen said his client had been denied freedom and basic rights for five and a half years on "groundless charges".

Two months after Kem Sokha's arrest, Cambodia's Supreme Court dissolved the CNRP, once considered the sole viable opponent to the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP).

That paved the way for the CPP and Hun Sen to win all 125 parliamentary seats in 2018, turning the country into a one-party state.

Scores of opposition figures were convicted of treason last year, some in absentia -- the latest squeeze on opponents ahead of elections.

Last month, Hun Sen ordered the shutdown of one of the country's few remaining local independent media outlets after taking issue with a news report about his son.

Political analyst Bunna Vann said a conviction and jail term would not only silence Kem Sokha but also the opposition voice in Cambodia.

It would strengthen "single-party dominance," he said.

Exiled opposition figure Sam Rainsy -- who has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail on a number of convictions he says are politically motivated -- told AFP the trial was based on "fabricated charges."He called on the court to give "justice to a man who has become a symbol for Cambodian aspirations for freedom."

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court World Democracy Jail France Phnom Penh Man Hun Kem Cambodia July November 2017 2015 2018 2019 Media All From Government Top Asia Court Opposition

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

8 hours ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

8 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

8 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

9 hours ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

9 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.