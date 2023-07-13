Cambodia exports 3.9 mln tons of agricultural products in H1, down 22.5 pct

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:Cambodia exported 3.9 million tons of agricultural products in the first half of 2023, a year-on-year decrease of 22.5 percent, said a Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) report on Thursday.

Shipped to 67 countries and regions, the Southeast Asian nation made the gross revenue of 2.4 billion U.S.

Dollars from the commodity exports during the January-June period this year, the report said.

Main agricultural items for exports included rice, rubber, cassava, mangoes, fresh bananas, pepper, cashew nuts, longan, corn, and palm oil, among others.

"Agricultural exports in the first half of 2023 decreased by 22.5 percent because the global economic crisis has disrupted trade and reduced the purchasing power of all kinds of goods," Ngin Chhay, director-general of the MAFF's General Directorate of Agriculture, said in the report.