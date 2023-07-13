Open Menu

Cambodia Exports 3.9 Mln Tons Of Agricultural Products In H1, Down 22.5 Pct

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Cambodia exports 3.9 mln tons of agricultural products in H1, down 22.5 pct

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:Cambodia exported 3.9 million tons of agricultural products in the first half of 2023, a year-on-year decrease of 22.5 percent, said a Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) report on Thursday.

Shipped to 67 countries and regions, the Southeast Asian nation made the gross revenue of 2.4 billion U.S.

Dollars from the commodity exports during the January-June period this year, the report said.

Main agricultural items for exports included rice, rubber, cassava, mangoes, fresh bananas, pepper, cashew nuts, longan, corn, and palm oil, among others.

"Agricultural exports in the first half of 2023 decreased by 22.5 percent because the global economic crisis has disrupted trade and reduced the purchasing power of all kinds of goods," Ngin Chhay, director-general of the MAFF's General Directorate of Agriculture, said in the report.

Related Topics

Exports Agriculture Oil Cambodia All From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

40 minutes ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

3 hours ago
Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

3 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

3 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous