Cambodia Has 17.8 Mln Internet Subscribers: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Cambodia has 17.8 mln internet subscribers: minister

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Cambodia has some 17.8 million internet subscribers, exceeding the country's total population of 16 million because many people have subscribed to more than one internet service, Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference here, the minister said about 17.48 million have subscribed to the mobile internet service and 312,233 to the fixed internet service.

"The high number of internet users has importantly contributed to the development of e-commerce in Cambodia," he said.

Vandeth said e-commerce has seen rapid development in recent years and that the market value of e-commerce in Cambodia was 970 million U.S. Dollars in 2021 and is projected to rise to 1.1 billion dollars in 2022.

"E-commerce market value is predicted to reach 1.78 billion U.S. dollars in 2025," he said.

The Southeast Asian country currently has five mobile phone operators and 38 internet service providers, the minister said, adding that some 13.2 million people in the kingdom use Facebook and 2 million use Instagram.

