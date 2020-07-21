Cambodia identifies 50,000 more poor families affected by COVID-19: PM

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Tuesday that the kingdom has identified another 50,000 new poor households, raising the total number of poor families affected by the COVID-19 to over 610,000 so far.

"We spent 24 million U.S. Dollars to support more than 560,000 poor families (in June), and the spending rose to 28 million dollars (in July) after we had found another 50,000 new poor families," he said in a speech during a visit to farmers in southern Takeo province.

He said local authorities still continue to identify more poor households for cash subsidies during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Cambodian government launched last month a cash handout program for the poor and vulnerable families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Through the program, poor families in capital Phnom Penh and provincial towns receive a cash handout of 30 U.

S. dollars a month, while poor families in the countryside get 20 dollars in assistance.

Each poor family member also receives between four dollars and 13 dollars depending on their areas.

Children under five, disabled people, citizens with HIV or citizens 60-years-of-age or older receive between four dollars and 10 dollars, also depending on their areas.

Hun Sen said the program is a social assistance during the COVID-19 crisis and it is expected to last for five months.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far detected a total of 197 confirmed COVID-19 cases, mostly imported, and no death has been reported, he said, adding that 140 patients have recovered and 57 remain in hospital.