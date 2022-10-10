UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Imports Oil, Gas Products Worth 2.84 Bln USD In First 9 Months

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Cambodia imports oil, gas products worth 2.84 bln USD in first 9 months

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Cambodia imported oil and gas products worth 2.84 billion U.S. Dollars in the first nine months of 2022, up 66 percent from 1.71 billion dollars in the same period last year, according to a report from the General Department of Customs and Excise on Monday.

The report did not mention the volume of oil and gas the Southeast Asian country imported during the January-September period this year. Currently, Cambodia relies solely on oil and gas imports as its seabed's oil and gas reserves have not been tapped yet.

Minister of Mines and Energy Suy Sem has said recently that the demand for oil products in Cambodia is projected to rise to 4.8 million tons in 2030, up from 2.8 million tons in 2020.

"Further investments in this sector are needed in order to respond to this growing demand," he said.

Related Topics

Oil Same Cambodia Gas 2020 From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.