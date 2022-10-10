Cambodia imports oil, gas products worth 2.84 bln USD in first 9 months

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Cambodia imported oil and gas products worth 2.84 billion U.S. Dollars in the first nine months of 2022, up 66 percent from 1.71 billion dollars in the same period last year, according to a report from the General Department of Customs and Excise on Monday.

The report did not mention the volume of oil and gas the Southeast Asian country imported during the January-September period this year. Currently, Cambodia relies solely on oil and gas imports as its seabed's oil and gas reserves have not been tapped yet.

Minister of Mines and Energy Suy Sem has said recently that the demand for oil products in Cambodia is projected to rise to 4.8 million tons in 2030, up from 2.8 million tons in 2020.

"Further investments in this sector are needed in order to respond to this growing demand," he said.