UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Inaugurates China-funded National Road Connecting Capital, Coastal Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Cambodia inaugurates China-funded national road connecting capital, coastal province

TAKEO, Cambodia, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) --:Cambodia on Wednesday inaugurated the China-funded National Road No. 3, which links its capital Phnom Penh and the southwestern coastal province of Kampot.

The 134.8-km road stretches from Chom Chao roundabout in the capital's western suburb to Kampot, running through Kandal, Kampong Speu and Takeo provinces.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian presided over the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by nearly 1,000 people.

Speaking at the event, Hun Sen said the road is crucial to boost economic and tourism development and that Kampot is the only province that produces salt for the kingdom.

"This is another testament to the fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and China under the frameworks of the comprehensive strategic partnership, the ironclad friendship, and the community with a shared future between the two countries," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Road Kampot Takeo Phnom Penh Hun Cambodia Event From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

9 minutes ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

52 minutes ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

1 hour ago
 PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

4 hours ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>