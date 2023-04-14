Cambodia kicks off Sankranta festival at famed Angkor after 4-year hiatus

(@FahadShabbir)

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) --:Cambodia kicked off the three-day Sankranta festival, or the Khmer New Year celebration, at the famed Angkor Archeological Park on Friday.

Speaking to thousands of officials and revelers at the event, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen attributed the resumption of the Sankranta festival to the government's successful control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Sankranta festival is organized to inspire the Cambodian people, especially the younger generations, to understand, love and promote Cambodia's invaluable culture, civilization, tradition and custom," he said. "And it is also aimed at maintaining national identity and upholding national pride."