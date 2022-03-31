UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Launches 1st B2B2C E-commerce Platform

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Cambodia launches 1st B2B2C e-commerce platform

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Cambodia on Thursday launched the country's first business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) e-commerce platform, aiming to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sell their products to potential clients, said Commerce Minister Pan Sorasak.

Operated by the Ministry of Commerce at CambodiaTrade.com, the CambodiaTrade e-marketplace sells locally made products only. So far, some 394 SMEs have already registered for selling more than 1,000 kinds of products on the platform.

"It is the first B2B2C marketplace that offers made in Cambodia products," Sorasak said at the launching event. "The e-marketplace is to increase economic opportunities for Cambodian SMEs to participate in both domestic or cross-border e-commerce and digital economy." He said the ministry has partnered with a number of financial institutions for online payment services and with some logistics companies for delivery services.

"E-commerce has grown rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic and it will continue to rise in the post-pandemic era," the minister said.

He said the CambodiaTrade e-marketplace was developed with financial support from Enhanced Integrated Framework for Trade-Related Assistance for Least Developed Countries.

E-commerce has boomed in the southeast Asian country in recent years thanks to the rapid development of technologies and the fast growth of internet users.

According to the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia, the country currently has about 17.7 million Internet subscribers, most of them having access online via smart-phones.

Related Topics

Internet Cambodia Commerce National University Event From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's politic ..

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's political temperature goes up

34 minutes ago
 Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame pos ..

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

56 minutes ago
 Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not ..

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign M ..

58 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for ..

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for Karachi

1 hour ago
 Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

1 hour ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.