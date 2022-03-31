Cambodia launches 1st B2B2C e-commerce platform

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Cambodia on Thursday launched the country's first business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) e-commerce platform, aiming to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sell their products to potential clients, said Commerce Minister Pan Sorasak.

Operated by the Ministry of Commerce at CambodiaTrade.com, the CambodiaTrade e-marketplace sells locally made products only. So far, some 394 SMEs have already registered for selling more than 1,000 kinds of products on the platform.

"It is the first B2B2C marketplace that offers made in Cambodia products," Sorasak said at the launching event. "The e-marketplace is to increase economic opportunities for Cambodian SMEs to participate in both domestic or cross-border e-commerce and digital economy." He said the ministry has partnered with a number of financial institutions for online payment services and with some logistics companies for delivery services.

"E-commerce has grown rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic and it will continue to rise in the post-pandemic era," the minister said.

He said the CambodiaTrade e-marketplace was developed with financial support from Enhanced Integrated Framework for Trade-Related Assistance for Least Developed Countries.

E-commerce has boomed in the southeast Asian country in recent years thanks to the rapid development of technologies and the fast growth of internet users.

According to the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia, the country currently has about 17.7 million Internet subscribers, most of them having access online via smart-phones.