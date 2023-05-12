UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Launches 5-year Partnership For Action Project On Green Economy

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Cambodia on Friday launched the Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE) to reaffirm its commitment towards sustaining the country's economic growth on a sustainable and inclusive trajectory.

The launching event brought together 100 participants from various relevant ministries, private sectors, civil society, academia, national research institution and development partners.

Being an alliance of five United Nations (UN) agencies, PAGE is increasingly recognized as a model for delivering coordinated support of the UN to countries for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and targets of the Paris Agreement.

PAGE's unique value proposition is its focus on "upstream" economic policies that have the potential to eventually move the whole of the economy on a more sustainable trajectory.

Cambodian Ministry of Environment's Undersecretary of State Chuop Paris said the project will span over five years, including a one-year inception phase that will be concluded by mid-2023.

"Cambodia has already demonstrated its commitment to green economy principles through the National Strategic Plan on Green Growth 2013-2030 and the submission of its Long-term Strategy for Carbon Neutrality to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2021," he said.

Thereby, joining this global partnership will leverage the country's efforts in mobilizing additional support in terms of new and advanced knowledge and finance to expedite the transition towards an inclusive green economy, Paris added.

Narin Sok, representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to Cambodia, reiterated the joint UN commitment to work closely with relevant line ministries to ensure that PAGE contributes to promoting green and inclusive economic growth in Cambodia.

He said the implementation of PAGE program is fully aligned with and will contribute to the realization of the overall objectives of the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2024-2028.

