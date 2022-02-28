Cambodia logs 356 new COVID-19 infections, caseload surpasses 130,000

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Cambodia's COVID-19 case total has surged to 130,276 on Monday after 356 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 342 domestic cases and 14 imported ones, and all were confirmed to be the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the MoH said, adding that no new fatalities were recorded, as the total death toll still stood at 3,032.

Additional 419 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 123,772, the ministry added.

The southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive in February last year, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said the kingdom had so far administered at least one vaccine dose to 14.56 million people, or 91 percent of its 16 million population.

Of them, 13.84 million, or 86.5 percent, had been fully vaccinated with both required shots, 6.98 million, or 43.6 percent, had received a third dose or booster dose, and 939,007, or 5.8 percent, had got a fourth dose, she said.

Most of the vaccines used in the country's immunization campaign are China's Sinovac and Sinopharm.