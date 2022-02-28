UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Logs 356 New COVID-19 Infections, Caseload Surpasses 130,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Cambodia logs 356 new COVID-19 infections, caseload surpasses 130,000

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Cambodia's COVID-19 case total has surged to 130,276 on Monday after 356 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 342 domestic cases and 14 imported ones, and all were confirmed to be the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the MoH said, adding that no new fatalities were recorded, as the total death toll still stood at 3,032.

Additional 419 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 123,772, the ministry added.

The southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive in February last year, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said the kingdom had so far administered at least one vaccine dose to 14.56 million people, or 91 percent of its 16 million population.

Of them, 13.84 million, or 86.5 percent, had been fully vaccinated with both required shots, 6.98 million, or 43.6 percent, had received a third dose or booster dose, and 939,007, or 5.8 percent, had got a fourth dose, she said.

Most of the vaccines used in the country's immunization campaign are China's Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Related Topics

China February All Asia Million

Recent Stories

POL prices may go up again

POL prices may go up again

16 minutes ago
 Money laundering case:  Special court defers indi ..

Money laundering case:  Special court defers indictment till March 10

32 minutes ago
 Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

34 minutes ago
 Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

2 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating c ..

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

3 hours ago
 PM to address nation today

PM to address nation today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>