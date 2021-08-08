Cambodia logs 556 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Sunday reported a daily record of 556 COVID-19 cases, of which 154 were imported, pushing the national total caseload to 81,891, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Twenty-five more fatalities had been recorded, bringing the death toll to 1,562, the MoH said, adding that 750 other patients had recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 75,495.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for adults on Feb. 10 and for adolescents aged 12 to 17 on Aug. 1, targeting to inoculate 12 million people, or 75 percent of its 16 million population by November.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said as of Aug. 7, the kingdom had vaccinated 8.04 million people, including 7.79 million adults and 252,448 adolescents, accounting for 50.28 percent of the total population.