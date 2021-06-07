Cambodia logs 589 new COVID-19 cases, 34,833 in total

PHNOM PENH, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Monday registered 589 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 34,833, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 562 local cases and 27 imported cases, the MoH said.

Three more fatalities from the coronavirus epidemic were recorded, taking the COVID-19 related death toll to 266, the statement said, adding that 945 more cases recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 28,092 in the Southeast Asian country.

Cambodia launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10.

The ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that to date, some 2.75 million out of the 10 million targeted population have been vaccinated.