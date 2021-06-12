Cambodia logs 638 new COVID-19 cases, tally now at 37,959

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Saturday confirmed 638 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 37,959 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 594 local cases and 44 imported cases, the MoH said.

Nine more fatalities had been reported, taking the overall death toll to 320, the ministry said, adding that 605 patients had recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 31,222.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10.

To date, some 5.22 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the kingdom, with 2.39 million people having been fully vaccinated with two doses, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said.

The country is targeting to inoculate at least 10 million out of its 16 million population by the end of this year or early next year at the latest, she said.