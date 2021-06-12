UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Logs 638 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Now At 37,959

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Cambodia logs 638 new COVID-19 cases, tally now at 37,959

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Saturday confirmed 638 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 37,959 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 594 local cases and 44 imported cases, the MoH said.

Nine more fatalities had been reported, taking the overall death toll to 320, the ministry said, adding that 605 patients had recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 31,222.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10.

To date, some 5.22 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the kingdom, with 2.39 million people having been fully vaccinated with two doses, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said.

The country is targeting to inoculate at least 10 million out of its 16 million population by the end of this year or early next year at the latest, she said.

Related Topics

Cambodia Asia Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues guidances for its licensed financial ..

11 minutes ago

COAS visits Sialkot, Kotli, witnesses troops’ ex ..

18 minutes ago

337248 people completes vaccination course in KP: ..

11 minutes ago

Paris Police Disperse Large Street Party Over Sani ..

13 minutes ago

20 held for gambling in faisalabad

13 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan doing more to fight cl ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.