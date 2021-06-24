Cambodia logs 655 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Thursday registered 655 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 45,366, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 583 local cases and 72 imported cases, the ministry said.

Eighteen more fatalities from the pandemic were recorded, taking the overall death toll to 493, the ministry said, adding that 696 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 40,010.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10. So far, some 3.6 million out of the 10 million targeted adult population have received their first vaccine dose, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said, adding that 2.76 million of them have been fully vaccinated with two doses.