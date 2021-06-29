Cambodia logs 723 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Tuesday confirmed 723 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national caseload to 49,255, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 625 local cases and 98 imported cases, the ministry said.

Nineteen more fatalities had been reported, bringing the overall death toll to 575, the ministry said, adding that 709 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 43,473.

The Southeast Asian nation began a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

As of June 28, some 6.94 million vaccines had been administered in the country, with 4.01 million people receiving their first dose and 2.93 million having completed the two-dose inoculation, said MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine.

"People can receive COVID-19 vaccine without pay," she said in a tweet. "Vaccine together with other preventive measures can save your lives even with the new variants. Act together now!"Cambodia is targeting to vaccinate at least 10 million of its 16 million population by the end of this year.