UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Logs 723 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:00 PM

Cambodia logs 723 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Tuesday confirmed 723 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national caseload to 49,255, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 625 local cases and 98 imported cases, the ministry said.

Nineteen more fatalities had been reported, bringing the overall death toll to 575, the ministry said, adding that 709 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 43,473.

The Southeast Asian nation began a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

As of June 28, some 6.94 million vaccines had been administered in the country, with 4.01 million people receiving their first dose and 2.93 million having completed the two-dose inoculation, said MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine.

"People can receive COVID-19 vaccine without pay," she said in a tweet. "Vaccine together with other preventive measures can save your lives even with the new variants. Act together now!"Cambodia is targeting to vaccinate at least 10 million of its 16 million population by the end of this year.

Related Topics

China Cambodia June Asia Million

Recent Stories

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

14 minutes ago

CBUAE issues guidance on anti-money laundering, co ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.84 a barrel M ..

15 minutes ago

Jafza redefines infrastructure in free zone by com ..

16 minutes ago

Michael Holding says he doesn’t think T20formats ..

17 minutes ago

Saleena Khawaja is all set to summit Broad Peak

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.