Cambodia logs 735 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Monday confirmed 735 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national caseload to 43,446, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 708 local cases and 27 imported cases, the ministry said.

Ten more fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 441, the ministry said, adding that 514 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 38,003.

The Southeast Asian nation began a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb 10.

So far, some 3.36 million out of the 10 million targeted adult population have received their first vaccine dose, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said, adding that 2.73 million of them have been fully vaccinated with two doses.