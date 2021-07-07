Cambodia logs 981 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

PHNOM PENH, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Cambodia confirmed 981 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the national caseload to 57,103 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 716 local cases and 265 imported cases, the MoH said.

A total of 19 new fatalities had been reported, taking the overall death toll to 798, the statement said, adding that 934 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,974.

The Southeast Asian nation began a vaccination drive on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

As of July 6, some 8.02 million vaccines had been administered, with 4.65 million people receiving their first dose and 3.37 million having completed the two-dose inoculation, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said.

The kingdom has planned to inoculate at least 10 million out of its 16 million population by November.