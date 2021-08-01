UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Lowers Growth Forecast To 2.5 Pct This Year Due To COVID-19: PM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 02:50 PM

Cambodia lowers growth forecast to 2.5 pct this year due to COVID-19: PM

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :-- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Sunday lowered the kingdom's economic growth forecast to 2.5 percent in 2021 from its earlier projection of 4.1 percent, due to the COVID-19.

The economy in the Southeast Asian nation is mainly driven by garment and footwear exports, tourism, real estate and construction, and agriculture.

"Due to disruption caused by the COVID-19, our growth is projected at only 2.5 percent, down from the earlier prediction of 4.1 percent," the prime minister said here during the launch of a vaccination drive for the adolescent group aged from 12 to 17.

Hun Sen said this year's growth relied on agriculture as other sectors, particularly tourism, are still hit hard by the pandemic.

He said since the start of the COVID-19 in January last year until now, the government had released a stimulus package of more than 1 billion U.S. Dollars to minimize socio-economic impacts caused by the pandemic.

Agriculture Minister Veng Sakhon said last month that the kingdom exported 4.45 million tons of agricultural products in the first half of this year, up 84 percent year-on-year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Agriculture Hun January Sunday From Government Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

21 minutes ago
 100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflect ..

100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflects administrative, technical re ..

21 minutes ago
 World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-power ..

World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-powered project to extract water fr ..

2 hours ago
 Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah re ..

Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah released back into natural habit ..

2 hours ago
 India observes 1st August as &#039;Muslim Women&#0 ..

India observes 1st August as &#039;Muslim Women&#039;s Rights Day&#039;

3 hours ago
 Over 41,000 new coronavirus infections in India

Over 41,000 new coronavirus infections in India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.