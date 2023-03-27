UrduPoint.com

Cambodia, Malaysia Vow To Further Advance Ties, Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Cambodia, Malaysia vow to further advance ties, cooperation

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Cambodia and Malaysia on Monday vowed to further promote their bilateral relations and cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, energy, agriculture, education, and labor among others for mutual benefits.

The commitment was made during a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh.

"We discussed cooperation in various areas, highly valued our bilateral relations, and vowed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas including trade, investment, tourism, energy, connectivity and people-to-people contact," Hun Sen said in a joint press conference after the meeting.

"We encouraged both sides to continue exchanging high-level visits more often and at all levels to build closer friendship, to further increase mutual trust and to expand the broader scope of bilateral cooperation," he added.

According to the Cambodian leader, the trade volume between the two ASEAN member countries was valued at 620 million U.

S. Dollars in 2022, up 24 percent from 500 million dollars in 2021.

At the press conference, Anwar said regional and international issues such as the Myanmar situation, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and the Korean Peninsula, among others, had been discussed, saying that both sides had "similar views" on these issues.

The Malaysian prime minister also thanked Cambodia for helping 287 Malaysians who had been victims of job scams in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Anwar promised to encourage Malaysian companies to buy milled rice and cashew nuts from Cambodia.

At the end of the meeting, the two prime ministers witnessed the signing of two memorandums of understanding regarding the recruitment, employment and repatriation of Cambodian workers in the domestic sector and in the formal sector.

Anwar arrived in Phnom Penh on Monday morning for a one-day official visit at Hun Sen's invitation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Agriculture Visit Job Phnom Penh Hun Buy Myanmar Cambodia Malaysia All From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sports Council signs agreement to host I ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council signs agreement to host IMGA Masters Games in 2026

27 minutes ago
 How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smar ..

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smartphone

40 minutes ago
 Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ..

Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ram heads at Abydos

41 minutes ago
 AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted d ..

AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted drug delivery for cancer treatm ..

41 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of ..

China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of reverse repos

41 minutes ago
 Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exc ..

Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.