Cambodia Marks 30 Years Of Angkor Inscription On UNESCO World Heritage List

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Cambodia, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Cambodia on Wednesday held events here to mark the 30th anniversary of the inscription of the Angkor Archaeological Park on the list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites.

Speaking to hundreds of participants at the "Angkor Thanksgiving" ceremony, one of the events planned to be held for three days, Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An said that 30 years after the inscription on Dec. 14, 1992, the Angkor Archaeological Park has been well protected, preserved and developed, and has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the region and beyond.

"Currently, visits to the Angkor have returned to normalcy under the shade of peace and political stability as well as the successful control of the COVID-19 pandemic," she said. "This event is to promote our cultural potential and tourism to the world." Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona said the celebratory events would provide an opportunity for the public to visit and learn about the work of protection, preservation and development of the Angkor.

"It is a message to our compatriots to join in safeguarding and preserving the Angkor and other national heritage for common interest," she added.

According to the event organizer the APSARA National Authority (ANA), over the course of three days, visitors will enjoy free art performances and films at some designated temples.

Also, they will be given free tours of several sites and museums so that they can learn more about the work of conservation and development of the Angkor, the ANA said.

Situated in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province, the 401-sq-km Angkor Archaeological Park is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ancient site attracted up to 2.2 million international tourists in 2019, generating a gross revenue of 99 million U.S. Dollars from ticket sales, according to the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

From January to November 2022, the site received more than 225,000 foreign tourists, earning 9 million dollars in revenue, the Angkor Enterprise said.

