UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Opposition Leader Jailed 27 Years For Treason

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Cambodia opposition leader jailed 27 years for treason

Phnom Penh, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha was on Friday sentenced to 27 years in jail for treason, a verdict that ruled him out of elections this year and was immediately denounced by the United States as a "miscarriage of justice".

Kem Sokha was accused of hatching a "secret plan" in collusion with foreign entities to topple the government of longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen, upon his arrest in 2017.

The 69-year-old co-founder of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) has long been a prominent adversary of Hun Sen, who critics say has wound back democratic freedoms and used the courts to stifle opposition.

Kem Sokha has repeatedly denied the charges against him, which rights groups say were designed to bar him from politics ahead of July's elections.

Immediately after the verdict at the Phnom Penh court, he was placed under house arrest and banned from meeting foreigners and anyone who is not a family member without permission of the court.

His daughter Kem Monovithya tweeted his house was now under police surveillance.

US ambassador W. Patrick Murphy, who was at the court, slammed the trial and sentence as a "miscarriage of justice".

"The United States is deeply troubled by the conviction of respected political leader Kem Sokha," he told reporters.

Last August, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Kem Sokha during a visit to Phnom Penh, where he also raised concerns about the kingdom's ailing democracy in talks with Hun Sen.

Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch said the verdict shows "authoritarians have won" in Cambodia.

"This is Cambodian democracy hitting rock bottom," he told AFP.

As Kem Sokha was led away from the court he smiled and greeted diplomats attending the court, an AFP reporter said.

"I cannot accept this ruling," supporter Chea Samuon told AFP outside the court, where there was a tight security presence.

"It is very unjust for him and the people. He is not guilty, this is political pressure." Kem Sokha has one month to appeal the conviction and jail sentence.

The court also stripped him of his right to vote and barred him from running for political office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Democracy Vote Jail Visit Phnom Penh Hun Kem United States Cambodia July August 2017 Family From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

20 minutes ago
 Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headq ..

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

47 minutes ago
 Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedi ..

Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedication to Excellence

51 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Seg ..

OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Segment of the 52nd Session of th ..

51 minutes ago
 Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs enhances logistics services at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs enhances logistics services at Dubai Logistics City to aid earthqu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.