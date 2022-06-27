Cambodia organizes consultation workshop on economic diplomacy in new normal

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :-- Cambodia on Monday organized a national consultation workshop on economic diplomacy in the new normal, aiming at promoting the effective implementation of the strategy in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

Supported by the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Special Fund, the hybrid workshop was attended by some 170 stakeholders in person and dozens of the country's ambassadors and consuls-general abroad via video link.

Ouch Borith, minister attached to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and foreign ministry's standing secretary of state, said the economic diplomacy strategy (2021-2023) was essential to help develop the country's economy.

"The strategy is crucial to help boost the economic growth, to reduce reliance on external aid, and to promote the interest of Cambodia in the region and in the world," he said.

Borith added that the strategy was designed to attract more foreign direct investment, to further boost bilateral and multilateral trade growth, and to lure more tourists to the Southeast Asian nation.