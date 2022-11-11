UrduPoint.com

Cambodia, Philippines Vow To Further Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Cambodia, Philippines vow to further deepen bilateral cooperation

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) --:Cambodia and the Philippines vowed to further boost bilateral cooperation for mutual benefits, the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a press statement.

The commitment was made on Thursday during a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, the statement said.

"Prime Minister Hun Sen and President Marcos shared the same aspiration and discussed measures to further broaden the bilateral cooperation, particularly in defense, trade, investment, small and medium enterprises, health services, digitalization, tourism and people-to-people connectivity," the statement added.

The two leaders noted with pleasure the re-increase of bilateral trade exchange amid the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and underscored the need to promote public and private partnership and to further bolster the two-way trade and investment.

