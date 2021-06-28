UrduPoint.com
Cambodia Receives Another Batch Of China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :-- A new batch of COVID-19 vaccine Cambodia purchased from China's pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Monday, the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK) reported.

In its live broadcast on the vaccine's arrival at the Phnom Penh International Airport, TVK said Cambodia's acquisition of Sinovac vaccine was a testament to the close relations and cooperation between Cambodia and China.

"Vaccines are a key strategic solution that can save people's lives and ensure the overall recovery of economic and social activities," it said.

The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia confirmed the new arrival of the vaccine in a Facebook post, saying that the China-Cambodia joint COVID-19 fight has set a model for international cooperation.

The embassy said the new arrival truly reflected China's commitment to making its COVID-19 vaccines a global public good and expressed a strong belief that the Chinese vaccines will soon help Cambodia to achieve herd immunity.

